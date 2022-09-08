FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Drug Task Force seized the largest amount of fentanyl in Forsyth County history during an ongoing investigation, according to a FCDTF news release.

Overall, 22 pounds of fentanyl valued at $2,665,000 were seized.

In Sept. 2021, detectives with the FCDTF learned Lakeith Rayvon Lindsay, 31, of Winston-Salem, was distributing narcotics in Forsyth County.

Forsyth County officials seize largest amount of fentanyl in county history (credit: Forsyth County Drug Task Force)

Lakeith Rayvon Lindsay, 31, of Winston-Salem (credit: Forsyth County Drug Task Force)

Guns seized during drug bust in Forsyth County (credit: Forsyth County Drug Task Force)

On Sept. 2, 2022, FCDTF detectives obtained a search warrant for a home on Autumn Mist Drive in Winston-Salem. As a result of the warrant, Lindsay was arrested and charged with the following:

felony trafficking schedule 1 drug (fentanyl)

felony possession of a firearm by a felon

felony maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance

misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Lindsay is in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with no bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 7, 2022.

The following items were seized by FCDTF detectives during the operation:

22 pounds of fentanyl

two guns

various drug paraphernalia, including a kilo drug press and heat sealer

three grams of marijuana

$4,000 in U.S. currency

Anyone with information related to this investigation or regarding narcotics activity located anywhere in Forsyth County is encouraged to reach out to the FCDTF. Anonymously text information, photos and video via Text-A-Tip at 336-920-8477; or anonymously call CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800 for English or (336) 728-3904 for Spanish.