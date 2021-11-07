Officials: NC middle school students steal teacher’s car

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A group of students stole car keys and cash from a North Carolina school teacher’s purse before crashing the vehicle they took into a tree, a sheriff’s office said.

The reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect took car keys and a purse with cash from the the tote bag of a teacher at Wiley Middle School, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools also confirmed the incident.

Winston-Salem police spotted the vehicle around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Hours later, the sheriff’s office said, a person driving the stolen Jeep Cherokee crashed into a tree. The driver fled and three juvenile passengers were taken to the hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening, officials said.

School district spokesman Brent Campbell said security and surveillance cameras helped law enforcement identify the students, who will be disciplined according to district policy. Specific details are protected by federal student privacy laws, Campbell said.