Man charged in NE CLT homicide where police overheard gunshots

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Officers who were on patrol and overheard gunshots responded and shortly after found a deceased victim overnight early Saturday.

Officials in the area responded after hearing gunshots around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday near 1700 Finchley Drive in northeast Charlotte.

41-year-old Ray Garlins was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

21-year-old Darius Emmanuel Platt was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He was in the immediate area of the incident location at the time of the homicide.

CSI, the DA’s office, K9, victim services, crime stoppers, Medic, and operations command were among the departments that responded to the scene.