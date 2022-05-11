SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An off-duty police officer is facing domestic violence charges after being arrested by Rowan County deputies, the Salisbury Police Department announced.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office notified Salisbury Police that they had arrested one of its officers, Michael Scroggs, around midnight Wednesday.

Deputies said they were initially investigating a domestic violence incident.

Scroggs, who was off-duty at the time and has been an employee with SPD since 2021, faces charges including misdemeanor assault on a female.

He has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation, according to the police report.