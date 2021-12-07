Off-duty Gastonia Police officer charged with DWI

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A Gastonia Police officer was arrested Monday night and charged after being pulled over by North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers in Belmont.
According to the agency, 31-year-old Ofc. Nickolas Stone was charged with driving while impaired (DWI) and speeding. He was driving his personal vehicle at the time of his arrest.
“This is certainly an unfortunate event that is not condoned by our agency, nor does it reflect our core values,” said Gaston County Police Chief Travis Brittain. “We are going to respect the process of the judicial system as well as the internal investigation that will be taking place.”
Ofc. Stone has been with the department for four years. He was placed on paid administrative leave. A photo of Ofc. Stone was not immediately provided to FOX 46.
This is a developing story. FOX 46 News will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.
