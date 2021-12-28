NYC man facing charges after fleeing deputies, striking multiple vehicles in I-77 in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A New York City man is facing multiple felony charges after deputies said he fled a traffic stop on Interstate 77, crashed into multiple vehicles and then ran on foot, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies pulled over a 2021 Honda on I-77 on Dec. 21 for a traffic violation.

The sheriff’s office said deputies became suspicious of “possible criminal activity” during the traffic stop. They identified the driver as 35-year-old Edgar Rodriguez of Brooklyn, New York as the driver. There was also a juvenile in the passenger seat, later identified as Rodriguez’s 16-year-old son.

When deputies questioned Rodriguez, they said he placed the car in drive and sped away. Iredell County deputies chased after him.

During the pursuit, deputies said Rodriquez threw a handgun out of his vehicle. Deputies continued the pursuit and the suspect struck a tractor-trailer.

The suspect is accused of striking more vehicles on southbound I-77 and a guardrail before the Honda finally became disabled near the mile marker 44.

Rodriguez and his son abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, deputies say.

A large number of Iredell County Sheriff’s deputies and detectives gathered near Hoover Road and Scarlet Tanager Lane to help search for the suspects.

The two were reportedly spotted near Scarlet Tanager trying to obtain another vehicle and even offered a homeowner money to help them hide from authorities.

Deputies used a K9 to track the suspects and set up a perimeter. Rodriguez and his son were taken into custody without further incident.

Investigators found five ounces of marijuana and several items of drug paraphernalia in the car the man had been driving.

The handgun that was thrown from the vehicle was found and was verified to have been stolen in Pennsylvania.

Rodriguez was taken to the Iredell Detention Center and charged with Felony Fleeing to Elude Arrest, Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver a Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Felony Maintain a Vehicle for the Sale or Use of a Controlled substance, Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Felony Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Misdemeanor Carry Concealed Weapon, Misdemeanor Resist, and Obstruct or Delay a Law Enforcement Officer.

He was issued a $250,000 bond and also faces charges from the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

His 16-year-old son was turned over to the Iredell County Department of Social Services which will help him return to his family.