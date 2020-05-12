Numerous guns stolen in overnight robbery in Monroe

MONROE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to a burglar alarm at Whitney Power Equipment on Pageland Highway Monday.

Forcible entry to the building and a cut fence was visible. Numerous firearms were stolen from the business and the suspects were able to escape prior to the arrival of police.

An initial investigation showed one of the suspects used an object to smash a glass window display and steal a number of handguns and long guns, the police report indicated.

Union County Sheriff’s Office

CSI, TSF and a K-9 unit were among those who responded to the scene.

Video captured the three suspects wearing dark clothing. Anyone with information about this robbery is encouraged to contact officials at 704-283-3789.