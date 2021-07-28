North Carolina woman took baby to break-in, deputies say

MARION, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman is accused of taking her 7-month-old son to a break-in, where she was found with a number of items and pills, a sheriff’s deputy said.

Deputy Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said multiple charges were filed against Jenny Annette Skidmore Reel, 28, of Marion, including breaking and entering and child abuse, news outlets reported.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a home in Marion on June 21 after a report of a break-in. The sheriff’s office said deputies found Reel at the scene and found she had stolen medication, a power saw, coins, knives, socks and jewelry. Deputies say she had her son with her, and she had pills in her possession, the sheriff’s office said.

Reel is also charged with larceny after breaking and entering, and possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance. She is jailed on a $50,000 bond. It’s not known if she has an attorney.