North Carolina school psychologist charged with sex crime

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A psychologist for a North Carolina school district has been charged with sexually exploiting a minor, according to authorities.

Chris Reid, 69, a Buncombe County Schools worker, was charged Thursday with one count of the felony, the county sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Sheriff’s officials said Reid was taken into custody after investigators seized phones, computers and other electronic devices from his home while executing a search warrant. Additional charges could come after the State Bureau of Investigation performs a forensic examination of the devices, the sheriff’s office said.

The agency did not comment further on the alleged crimes.

Reid had been a psychologist with the system since August 2017, according to a statement from district spokeswoman Stacia Harris.

Harris called the news “shocking” for the school system and said Reid was suspended pending an internal investigation.

Reid was being held in jail on a $15,000 bond, according to officials. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment for him.