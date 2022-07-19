WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials with Lexwin Baptist Church in Winston-Salem are asking for the public’s help finding a van they say was stolen from them.

Pastor Erick Goff tells FOX8 that someone broke into the church between midnight and 6 a.m. on Friday.

Goff says the people who broke in came in through the basement door and stole some guitars as well as money from the pastor’s office.

The thieves reportedly took the keys off the pastor’s desk and stole the van.

Members of the church went door-to-door on Monday to pass out flyers.

If you have any information about the stolen goods, you’re asked to call the police.