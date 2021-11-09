North Carolina motorist gets up to 27 years in fatal accident

BOLIVIA, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man will spend up to 27 years in prison after pleading guilty to hitting two people with his vehicle as they stood in a driveway, authorities said.

The Brunswick County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release that Dakota Reiswig of Brunswick County pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder on Friday and was sentenced to a minimum of 21 years in prison, news outlets reported.

On Feb. 27, Reiswig drove across the center line on N.C. Highway 904 and hit Robert Winslow of Cary and Mint Greene of Ocean Isle Beach, who were standing in Greene’s driveway. Both died at the scene, authorities said.

According to the news release, Reiswig had a blood alcohol level of 0.16 and the state crime lab also found THC in his blood. Reiswig was also driving without a license, the district attorney’s office said.