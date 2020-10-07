North Carolina mother charged with DWI in head-on crash; 5-year-old daughter airlifted

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 5-year-old girl was airlifted with serious injuries Tuesday morning after a head-on crash in Iredell County.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, 43-year-old Suzanne Stewart was driving westbound on Ostwalt Amity Road near Arthurs Road around 7:25 a.m. when she crossed the center line and crashed into an eastbound vehicle head-on.

Stewart and the driver of the vehicle she struck were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Stewart’s 5-year-old daughter was airlifted from the crash site to a Charlotte hospital.

Troopers said all three were wearing seatbelts.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Troopers charged her with driving while impaired, felony serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving and child abuse.

The Highway Patrol said alcohol does not appear to be a factor, but they are awaiting the results of a blood test for drug impairment.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE