North Carolina mother charged in child abuse case after 4-year-old suffers from severe head injury

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – A Newport mother was charged after her four-year-old daughter suffered from a severe head injury, according to the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Summer Lyane Stein, 26, on Friday following two warrants from Carteret County. On Sunday, September 19 detectives responded to Carteret Health Care in Morehead City after Stein’s 4-year-old daughter was transported from her home in Mill Creek to the hospital.

Due to the child suffering from a head injury she was flown to Vidant Medical in Greenville.

Stein has been charged with:

Negligent child abuse resulting in serious physical injury

Failing to report a crime against a child

She is currently being held in the Onslow County jail under a $16,000 bond. Stein will be transported back to Carteret County for her first appearance and then held in the Carteret County jail.