North Carolina mom charged with murder in death of 5-year-old son

Kimberly Monique Smith

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has been charged with murder in the death of her 5-year-old son in Forsyth County, according to Winston Salem police investigators.

Kimberly Monique Smith, 37, of Rural Hall, is charged with murder and intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

At 9:53 p.m. on Sunday, Winston-Salem police officers and EMS were called to the 2300 block of Whisperwood Street in Rural Hall on a report of an unresponsive child.

When officers arrived, they found 5-year-old Kendall Marquise Smith, who was immediately taken to Brenner Children’s Hospital and pronounced dead.

Another juvenile was found in the home and EMS identified signs of trauma and injury. The child was taken into protective custody.

Investigators said Smith is the mother of both victims.

On Tuesday, the medical examiner determined the method of Kendall’s death was homicide and Smith was taken into custody.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.