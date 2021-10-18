North Carolina man steals SUV with teen girl inside, leads police on ‘lengthy’ chase, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect stole an SUV with a 14-year-old girl inside Sunday and led police on what officers said was a lengthy chase in Wake County.

The suspect stole the SUV around 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Gorman Street and Tryon Road in Raleigh.

The girl was in the SUV at a convenience store when the suspect got in and drove off, police said.

The girl was able to get out of the SUV in what police said was a “nearby neighborhood.”

Morteza Zakeri (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

A good Samaritan helped the teen get back to their parents. Police said the child was physically unharmed in the incident.

Raleigh police said an officer spotted the stolen vehicle “a short time later.”

The suspect then led police on a chase that moved to the Durham Freeway and then ended in the area of Kildaire Farm and Penny roads in Cary.

The suspect, identified as Morteza Zakeri, 20, jumped and ran from the scene but was apprehended with the help of a K9 unit.

Zakeri, who lives off Campbell Road in Raleigh, was charged with first-degree kidnapping, felony flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle, and larceny of a motor vehicle in connection with the incident.

Records show he is being held under a $200,000 secured bond.