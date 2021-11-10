Missing North Carolina man shot to death, body found in trunk

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — The body of a North Carolina man whose family reported him missing was found in the trunk of a vehicle, a police department said.

Durham police said in a news release on Tuesday that the body of Joshua Lamont Johnson, 35, of Durham was found around 5:30 p.m. on Monday in a parked vehicle.

The news release said Johnson had been shot multiple times, and they believe the shooting occurred elsewhere. Police said Johnson’s family had reported him missing earlier in the day.

Investigators say the shooting doesn’t appear to be random, but there have been no arrests so far. The news release said no further details are available, and police didn’t immediately respond to a request for additional comment.