North Carolina man already in custody charged in 2020 overdose death

BEAUFORT, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina sheriff’s office said a man has been charged in connection with the overdose death of a man from more than one year ago.

Carteret County deputies charged Anthony Joseph Reese, 32, of Hubert following the Jan. 17, 2020, overdose death of David Shane Defeo.

A news release from the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said Reese was identified by detectives as having sold the heroin that caused Defeo’s death.

The death by distribution charge added $100,000 to Reese’s bond, raising his total bond to $650,000. He had been in custody on a number of drug charges.

Reese was originally admitted Feb. 3, 2020, according to the Carteret County Detention Center.