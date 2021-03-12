North Carolina man accused of sex with teen over six years

HALIFAX, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man is accused of engaging in sex acts with a teenager over a six-year period, a sheriff’s office said.

Halifax County deputies filed multiple charges against Ronnie Sanderson, 31, of Scotland Neck, including felony statutory rape of a person who is 13, 14, or 15, and felony statutory sexual offense of a 13, 14, or 15 year old, news outlets report.

Deputies said the crimes took place between 2008 and 2014. They learned of the sexual offenses back in November and Sanderson was arrested on Thursday, the sheriff’s office said.

Sanderson was jailed on a $150,000 secured bond and has an April 22 court date, the sheriff’s office said. It’s not known if he has an attorney.