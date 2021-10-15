North Carolina man accused of setting girlfriend on fire, police say

Crime and Public Safety

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Raeford Bell (Duplin County Sheriff’s Office)

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been jailed on a $1 million bond after investigators say he set his girlfriend on fire, a sheriff’s office said.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies responded to a call on Monday in which a woman said her boyfriend doused her with rubbing alcohol and set her on fire. The woman suffered severe burns over a large portion of her body, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies arrested Raeford Bell, 64, and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Bell appeared before a magistrate and was returned to jail, the sheriff’s office said. It wasn’t immediately known if Bell had an attorney.

The investigation is continuing, the sheriff’s office said.

