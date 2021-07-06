Norfolk teacher charged with arson after investigation into suspicious fires in West Ghent

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police have made an arrest in connection with at least one suspicious fire in the West Ghent area of Norfolk.

The Norfolk Fire Marshal’s Office said police arrested Ryan Lee Elza, 42, of Norfolk, on Monday and charged him with one count of arson of an occupied dwelling.

Elza is being held without bond in the Norfolk City Jail.

The fire marshal said the arrest came after a joint investigation with the Norfolk Police Department into a series of suspicious fires in West Ghent.

The McGee family — whose car was destroyed and their house damaged by a fire in their driveway on Claremont Avenue June 11 — confirmed with 10 On Your Side that the fire marshal reached out to them and said the charge was in connection with their house fire.

The McGees have said the fire at their home was part of a series of five suspicious fires in West Ghent over the last 16 months.

Officials have not said whether Elza is a suspect in the other fires, but said that more charges could be brought pending the outcome of the investigation, which is ongoing.

On Tuesday, 10 On Your Side confirmed Elza is a middle school teacher with Norfolk Public Schools, and he lived just across the street from the McGees.

