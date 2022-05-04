CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An employee at Nordstrom of SouthPark Mall is accused of diverting over $10,000 worth of online orders to her home for her own use, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers received the report of the alleged larceny on April 19.

Officers said an employee, identified as Keisha Richardson, was found to have diverted online orders to her home without purchasing them.

The items were worth over $10,000 in total, according got the police report.

Richardson was charged with felony larceny by employee.