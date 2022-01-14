‘No one has to get hurt’: Man places pistol on counter, demands money at Circle K in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man placed a gun on the counter, chambered a round and demanded money from the register of a Circle K in Rock Hill Thursday evening, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said the incident happened at the Circle K on Celanese Road just before 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 13.

The store’s clerk reportedly told officers that a man approached the register with a Reece’s Cups, pink Lemonade and a camouflage-colored pistol on the countertop.

The store clerk said the suspect stated, “Give me the money from the register and no one has to get hurt,” before grabbing the pistol’s slide and chambering a round.

Authorities said the clerk handed over an unknown amount of cash before the suspect left the scene.

Police described the suspect as a black man, around 5’11”, wearing a black ski mask, black pants, a navy hooded sweatshirt, a black jacket and black shoes.

The Rock Hill Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.