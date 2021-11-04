Neighbors on edge in Mount Pleasant after pawn shop store owner shot during armed robbery

MOUNT PLEASANT, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A chaotic scene unfolded in Mount Pleasant this morning when a pawn shop store owner was shot during an armed robbery.

The Mount Pleasant Sporting Goods and Pawn Store is just off West Franklin Street, right next to a Shell gas station. It’s been an active scene there all afternoon.

According to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, there have been attempted thefts at the store before and a previous robbery.

Neighbors tell FOX 46 they heard the gunshots as the crime unfolded this morning.

“It’s a small town,” said Pleasant Memories Sweets & Treats Manager Wester Frye. “This usually doesn’t happen– so it’s a big thing I guess.”

Crime scene tape still surrounds Mount Pleasant Sporting Goods and Pawn Store.

“I actually didn’t hear anything,” Frye said. “But I did see when the police officers started going past and I wasn’t sure what was going on.”

Frye’s business neighbors the pawnshop.

The crime took place around 10:15 a.m. At least two people went into the store attempting to rob it. One of those suspects shot the store owner. He was transported to a local hospital.

“People are just kind of worried,” Frye said. “They’re calling us asking how we’re doing. It worries you being in a small town and everything.”

An off-duty officer at the gas station nearby was in the right place at the right time and heard and saw the crime unfolding. He used a personal weapon to shoot at the suspects leaving the scene.

The SBI is investigating how the off-duty officer handled the situation. All suspects are now in custody.

The condition of the store owner is unknown at this time.