UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Union County Sheriff’s Office recently seized more than 50 pounds of illegal narcotics, including meth and an AR-15 rifle, from a Monroe home as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

Deputies said this large-scale seizure began in early August when detectives identified a home in the 1600 block of Tom Boyd Road in Monroe as a potential source of meth production.

Over the next several weeks, detectives gathered evidence and investigated those involved, which recently led to a traffic stop in the area of U.S. 601 North and Lawyers Road.

During the traffic stop, K-9 Yago alerted on the vehicle. About 26 pounds of methamphetamine was found inside the car. Adrian Trujillo, 30, and Javier Mata, 27, were arrested.





A search warrant was then conducted at the Monroe home, where Trujillo and Mata both live. During the search, authorities found a meth conversion lab along with an additional 25 pounds of meth in both crystal and liquid form. Multiple pounds of marijuana and an AR-15 rifle was also seized.

Authorities said the meth conversion lab was safely dismantled and is no longer a danger to residents.

Mata has been charged with two counts of felony trafficking meth. He was issued a $750,000 secured bond and remains in custody. Trujillo has been charged with four counts of felony trafficking meth, and two counts of felony maintaining vehicle/dwelling/place CS. He was issued a $1.7 million bond and remains in custody.