INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An Indian Trail woman is facing charges after investigators seized nearly 400 illegal pills that contained fentanyl, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said 45-year-old Allison King was arrested last week after detectives found around 398 pills, about 45 grams, of illegally street-pressed street pills that contained a deadly fentanyl compound.

King was taken to the Union County Jail and charged with two counts of felony trafficking in opium/heroin and one count of felony maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place, the sheriff’s office said.

She was issued a $400,000 secured bond.

When she was arrested, authorities said King was out on bond for a different drug trafficking arrest from December 2021.