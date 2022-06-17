CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Wednesday marks two years since 181 rounds were fired during a block party shooting that left four people dead on Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte.

As of Friday, there have been no arrests directly tied to the 2020 mass shooting, investigators said. The FBI is offering a $30,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, bringing the total reward to $47,300.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the incident began around 12:30 a.m. June 22, 2020, as Medic responded to reports of a person hit by a car on Beatties Ford Road and Lasalle Street. As Medic arrived at the scene, shots rang out.

Nine people were shot during the exchange, authorities said. Three died at the scene. A fourth person died when they were struck by a vehicle.

At least four other people were injured as vehicles hit them as they tried to run from gunfire, CMPD said.

Officials identified Kelly Miller, 29, Christopher Gleaton, 28, Dairyson Stevenson, 31, and Jamaa Keon Cassell, 39, as the four victims.

Police said they believed the incident began as a block party following a weekend celebration of Juneteenth. About 400 people were in the area at the time of the shooting.

In a news conference following the incident, Deputy Police Chief Gerald Smith said that about 180 casings from multiple weapons including assault rifles and handguns were recovered at the scene. Smith said the deadly shooting appeared to be spontaneous, with no indication it was planned.

WARNING: This video may be unsuitable to some viewers

Witnesses said cars had been doing tricks in the street before the hit-and-run and people in the crowd began firing guns.

CMPD worked with the ATF to link shell casings to ten guns used that night. Some of those firearms have been recovered and even linked to other crimes, but police still need don’t have what they need to make arrests.

CMPD investigator Brian Crum once again called on the community to share tips with police. Crum said that despite how insignificant you think your information can be, it could help detectives understand the picture of what happened that night.

“We’re not gonna stop,” Crum said, saying they’ve made progress in the case despite not directly arresting anyone for the crime.

Police said arrests have been made in other cases that are important to the overall shooting investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call FBI Charlotte at 704-672-6100 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tips can be given anonymously.