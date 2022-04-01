SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Investigators seized crystal meth, fentanyl, marijuana and two firearms from the home of a Salisbury man Thursday after a month-long investigation, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the investigation into 25-year-old Cherron Curry Jr began in early March.

Investigators said they made a number of undercover purchases from Curry, including 67 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 14 grams of suspected heroin.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Curry’s home on Celebration Drive on Thursday where they sized 76 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 92 grams of suspected fentanyl, marijuana, $9,300 in cash and two firearms.

The estimated street value of the drugs was worth around $16,800, authorities said.

Investigators said one of the firearms and some of the drugs were within reach of a two-year-old child that was inside the home.

The sheriff’s office said investigators also found a large amount of suspected drugs in the toilet that Curry allegedly attempted to destroy while authorities made their way inside.

Curry was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Transport, Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Possession x2, Trafficking Heroin/Opioids by Transport, Trafficking Heroin/Opioids by Possession x2, Felony Maintain a Dwelling, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

He was issued a $475,000 secured bond.

Authorities said Curry has a lengthy criminal history and has been convicted for attempting to traffic heroin, conspire to commit robbery with a deadly weapon, felony possession of cocaine and felony flee to elude.