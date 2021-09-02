Nearly 15 grams of meth seized from NC man in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Stokes County man is facing multiple drug charges after deputies found nearly 15 grams of methamphetamine and marijuana in his vehicle, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies were called to an abandoned home on Pisgah Church Road after receiving a report that suspicious people were walking around it.

When deputies arrived, they found a man and woman sitting in a white car backed into the home’s driveway.

36-year-old Christopher Owens of Pinnacle told deputies neither he nor the woman owned the property and were just walking around the house.

Deputies said they saw marijuana in plain view inside the car. The vehicle was searched and authorities found 14.95 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana and items of drug paraphernalia.

Owens was arrested and charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and two counts of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.