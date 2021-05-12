NC woman sentenced after hitting, killing traffic flagger

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has been sentenced after she crashed into and killed a traffic flagger in Forsyth County, according to District Attorney James O’Neill’s office.

On Friday, Paris Anjuli Pinnix, 33, of Walnut Cove, pleaded guilty to charges of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to reduce speed.

She was sentenced to 75 days, suspended for 12 months of supervised probation. She was also ordered to not operate a vehicle during her probation.

At about 1:35 p.m. on Aug. 6, 2020, Pinnix was driving a Mazda Tribute on Old Walkertown Road, near Maxwell Road, in Forsyth County.

Winston-Salem police said Austin Reid Arrington, 23, of Belews Creek, was holding a stop/slow sign in the westbound lane of Old Walkertown Road. The court says the construction zone was properly marked.

Arrington was working for ANSCO, who is a subcontractor for AT&T, which was responsible for the relocation of a communication cable.

Pinnix didn’t slow down and hit Arrington, which threw his body about 100 feet.

He was taken to a hospital where he died. His cause of death was a cervical fracture caused by blunt force trauma.