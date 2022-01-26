NC woman charged after crashing car into playground, injuring 3 children

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – A 40-year-old woman has been charged after she crashed her SUV into a Chapel Hill playground, injuring three children.

Officers responded to the crash outside Northside Elementary School around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

An investigation revealed Fiona Evans, 40, hit the gas instead of the brake – sending her SUV through a fence and into the playground, police said.

Two children, along with Evans, were taken to the hospital for treatment. A third child was treated at the scene for their injuries.

As of Wednesday morning, one child is still hospitalized. Their condition was not released.

Evans has been charged with a safe-movement violation, police said. Chapel Hill police specifically cited North Carolina General Statute 20-154 which deals with signals on starting, stopping or turning.

There were 20 children who were part of an after-school program on the playground at the time of the crash.

The Chapel Hill-Carrboro City School district said the students on the playground ranged in ages 5 to 9 but the ages of those injured were not released.