LAURINBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was among four people arrested during a raid that found drugs, digital scales and smoking pipes in a North Carolina home earlier this month, officials said.

On June 2, a search warrant was executed at a home in the 9200 block of Price Street, just southwest of Laurinburg, according to a news release from the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

During the search, deputies said they found 11 bundles of heroin, two grams of crystal methamphetamine, $983 in cash, digital scales, plastic bags for packaging, and smoking pipes.

George Pipkin, 57, Frances Chavis, 31, Randy Berry, 46, and James Seals, 44, were arrested in the incident, deputies said.

Pipkin and Chavis were charged with felony possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a dwelling, according to the news release.

Berry was also charged with felony possession of drug paraphernalia and felony possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, deputies said.

Seals was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, the release said.

Bond was set at $75,000 for Pipkin and $25,000 for Chavis. Berry had his bond set at $5,000 and Seals had bond set at $2,500.