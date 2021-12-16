NC woman accused of lying about terminal cancer to scam people and churches out of hundreds of dollars

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Faking cancer to make real money. A Clemmons woman is facing felony charges, accused of lying about a terminal cancer illness to scam people, and even churches, out of hundreds of dollars.

FOX 46 went by the home of a Statesville woman scammed out of nearly $1,000, but no one came to the door. Michelle Lynn Stultz, 46, is charged in the case, with four counts of felony obtaining property by false pretenses. She received money from the Statesville woman on four different occasions, claiming she was battling cancer

Stultz led the woman to believe she was suffering financial hardships due to medical treatments and collected a total of around $975 from her.

Not only that, but she also solicited donations from other individuals and churches. She even created a GoFundMe page.

FOX 46 reached out to Stultz, who said she wouldn’t comment until after speaking with her attorney.

Stultz has a criminal history, which includes misdemeanor larceny and misdemeanor common law forgery.

When the Statesville woman asked for her money back, Stultz stopped all communication with her.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.