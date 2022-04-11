RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A cashier at a North Carolina Walmart was arrested after detectives said he pocketed money from customers, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said.

In late December, Hoke County deputies were called to the Walmart on Fayetteville Road in Raeford in reference to an employee stealing.

The sheriff’s office said investigators spoke with the store’s loss prevention team who said an employee was just fired for stealing.

The employee was accused of pocketing money from customers instead of putting it in the register, deputies said.

Detectives said the theft occurred more than once.

Isaiah Gabriel Damesworth was arrested without incident in connection with the theft accusations.

Hoke County detectives are still investigating the case.