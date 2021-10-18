NC university alerts students about reports of drugged drinks; most recent incident was this weekend

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Wake Forest University is alerting students after receiving three reports of drugged drinks.

The most recent incident was this weekend, according to Wake Alert.

University Police have received three reports this semester alleging that a student was given a drink that had been drugged. The most recent incident was reported this weekend. More information: https://t.co/UASxJdyfQ9 — Wake Alert (@WakeAlert) October 17, 2021

The university released the following statement:

“Wake Forest takes these allegations seriously, and the Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating the latest incident. Students are reminded that putting a drug in another person’s drink is illegal and dangerous. In addition to being a crime, inducing incapacitation violates the University’s Student Code of Conduct and our culture of valuing each other with respect and dignity.

The following are personal safety recommendations for environments where alcohol is served:

Know what you’re drinking.

Don’t leave a drink unattended.

Don’t accept drinks from people you don’t know or trust.

Be aware of sudden changes in how your body feels. Signs a drink may have been drugged include feeling woozy, drowsy, having trouble making decisions, difficulty in moving or controlling your muscles, and/or experiencing mental confusion.

Seek medical attention immediately. Many of these drugs leave the body quickly, within 12 to 72 hours.

More information about alcohol safety and drugging is available on the RAINN website here and here, as well as on the website of the Office on Women’s Health.

Look out for each other: If you see signs of someone in trouble, or someone who might be inducing incapacitation, step in. Report the incident to law enforcement and contact one of the resources listed below for support. Tips on how to assist someone who may have been drugged are here.

The following University resources are available for confidential information and support:

Safe Office: [Confidential]

Helpline 24/7: 336-758-5285, Reynolds Gym, B104-107

Student Health Service: [Confidential]

336-758-5218, Lower Level of Reynolds Gymnasium

University Counseling Center: [Confidential]

336-758-5273, Reynolda Hall, Room 117

Office of the Chaplain: [Confidential]

336-758-5017, Reynolda Hall, Suite 8

University Police

336-758- 5911

Wake Forest University Title IX Office

336-758-7258, Reynolda Hall, Room 307

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Resources:

Winston-Salem Police Department

336-773-7700

911 in an emergency

Family Services/Forsyth County

24/7 Sexual Assault help line: 336-722-4457

24/7 Domestic Violence help line: 336-723-8125

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center [Confidential]

Medical Center Blvd, Winston-Salem, NC 27157

Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center [Confidential]

3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27103″