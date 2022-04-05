NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – While traffic stops are typically left to deputies in Nash County, Sheriff Keith Stone made his own traffic stop resulting in the seizure of more than a thousand doses of heroin and two arrests.

The sheriff’s office said Stone was driving eastbound on U.S. 64 at around 11 a.m. when he noticed a car following too closely behind another vehicle. Stone then noticed the driver was texting and decided to pull him over.

While speaking with both men in the car, Stone became suspicious of their behavior and discrepancies in their travel arrangements. Two deputies and K-9 Kieser were called in as backup.

K-9 Kieser alerted to a camera bag in the car. The sheriff’s office said inside were 25 “bricks” of heroin, or 1,250 individual dosage units.

The sheriff’s office determined the occupants were driving from Raleigh to the Rocky Mount area to deliver the drugs. Both suspects were found to have criminal histories for drug sales and trafficking in New Jersey.

“The Nash County Sheriff’s Office will continue to enforce the laws of North Carolina that make our community safe. In 2020, over 9 North Carolinians died each day from a drug overdose. These criminals that are trafficking in Heroin and Fentanyl are directly responsible for many of these deaths. In this case, we intercepted highly addictive narcotics that were destined for our community. Our agency continues to work hard to fight the issues of gangs, guns and drugs in our community,” said Stone.

Niseer Khaliv Mann was charged with possession of a controlled substance in 2017 in New Jersey. He was charged with two counts of trafficking in heroin and maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance. He was given a $300,000 secured bond.

Jamal D. Jones has a criminal history dating back to when he was 15-years-old including weapons, drug and assault charges, the sheriff’s office said. He was also charged with two counts of trafficking in heroin and maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance. He was given a $300,000 secured bond.