DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman living in an apartment community for seniors was robbed and assaulted in the parking lot on Wednesday night, Durham police said Friday morning.

According to police, officers responded to an assault and robbery call at 11:45 p.m. at JFK Towers, located at 4900 N. Roxboro St.

JFK Towers is an apartment community for seniors over 62 and/or those with disabilities.

Once at the scene, a 68-year-old woman told officers that she went out into the parking lot to investigate a loud noise she had heard and was then assaulted by a man.

Police said the woman told them that once she got to the parking lot, a man came up and stole her phone before punching her in the face. The woman suffered a broken nose and other injuries, authorities said.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The suspect is described as a man with shoulder-length braids and thick glasses. He was dressed in dark clothing and could be in his 40s, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Smith at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29365 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.