WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Police need your help in identifying and finding three people they want to question after $2,000 worth of shoes were stolen from a Rack Room Shoes store.

The Wake Forest Police Department released surveillance images of the three people Thursday.

Police say the shoes were stolen at about 7 p.m. July 29, and the suspects left the area in a silver Hyundai Santa Fe.

If you recognize them or know where they are, you are asked to contact Det. J. Bryant at 919-435-9618 or JBryant@wakeforestnc.gov, or call the department’s tip line at 919-435-9610. All calls are confidential.