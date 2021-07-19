NC police respond to reports of ‘active shooter’, find 2 cars damaged; no threat to the public

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point Police Department is investigating what citizens described in calls as an “active shooter situation” in the parking lot of the Palladium.

HPPD received calls on Sunday night around 10:00 p.m. about shots being fired near Palladium Cinemas, on Samet Drive.

High Point police, Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and the Greensboro Police Department responded to the scene due to the reports of an “active shooter situation”. However once on the scene, investigation proved it was not an active shooter.

Someone had shot and damaged two cars in the parking lot. There were no injuries.

Businesses in the Palladium shopping center were locked down and officers stayed in the area for about half an hour until it was determined there was no threat to the public.

The reason for the shooting is still under investigation. High Point Police Department is asking anyone who has any information to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000.