NC mother charged with child abuse after 2 babies hospitalized with serious injuries

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — A woman faces child abuse charges after two babies were taken to a hospital with severe injuries, according to Gibsonville police.

On Oct. 15, two children who were younger than 8 months old were being seen for routine care when they were moved to the emergency department of a local hospital for injuries consistent with recent physical abuse.

Medical staff had to perform surgery to treat life-threatening injuries.

One child had rib fractures and a subdural hemorrhage. The other had posterior rib fractures, a left radius fracture, subdural fluid hemorrhage and brain atrophy.

The children are all expected to recover from their injuries.

Police were called in to investigate and were able to identify the children’s mother as a suspect.

Heaven Leigh Harlan, of Whitsett, was arrested on Wednesday. She was charged with two counts of felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

She received a $10,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Gibsonville Police at (336) 449-6677. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Alamance County Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or Guilford County Crimestoppers at (336) 373-1000.

