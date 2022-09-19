ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department said a mother and her boyfriend were charged Sunday in the “suspicious” death of her baby.

On Sunday at about 9 a.m., officers responded to an Assist EMS call in the 600 block of Paul Street.

Police say the call was in reference to a 1 -year-old child who was unresponsive in the bathtub.

EMS took the child to the hospital, according to reports. Despite performing life-saving efforts, they say the child was pronounced dead.

The investigation determined that the victim, 1-year-old Romie Tyler III, suffered “substantial bodily injuries,” police said in a news release Sunday night.

Romie’s mother, Sierra Eley, 27, was charged with felony child abuse, according to the news release.

Eley’s boyfriend, Marcus Richardson, 30, was charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse, the news release said.

Richardson is being held in the Nash County Detention Center without bond. Eley is being held on a $250,000 secured bond.

Eley and Richardson will have their first court appearances Monday at 9 a.m. at the Nash County Courthouse in Nashville, police said.

The Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident.

No other information was available.