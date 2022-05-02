LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two Lincoln County men are facing multiple drug charges after a police chase ended with them crashing through a fence last week, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said drug investigators tried to pull over a vehicle on Highway 321 on April 28 when the driver sped off.

A vehicle chase ended when the suspect crashed into a fence on Hoffman Road in Gaston County, the sheriff’s office said.

40-year-old William Wilson and 21-year-old Nathaniel Maguire were taken into custody.

Drugs seized after pursuit (Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said Wilson was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine, three felony counts of trafficking in opium or heroin, two felony counts of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver Schedule II, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver Schedule I, felony possession of a controlled substance in a penal institution, and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance. He was issued a $262,000 secured bond.

Maguire was charged with four felony counts of trafficking in opium or heroin, two felony counts of trafficking methamphetamine, two felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver Schedule I, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver Schedule II, felony maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, and speeding to elude arrest. He was issued a $272,000 secured bond.