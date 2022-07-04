DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men were arrested and charged for passing forged checks at a Lincoln County gas station in May, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the first incident happened on May 10 at Jones Exxon on Business Highway 16 in Denver.

Authorities accused Brandon Kirksey of presenting a fraudulent check that included a fraudulent business and account number.

Kirksey was arrested on June 24 and charged with uttering a forged instrument and obtaining property by false pretenses. He was issued a $25,000 secured bond.

The second incident happened on May 14 when deputies said James Barkley entered the same store and passed a check of almost $400.

Detectives said the check had contained a fraudulent business and account number.

Barkely was arrested on June 30 at a boarding house in Statesville. He was issued a $30,000 secured bond.