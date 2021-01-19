NC man, woman accused of trafficking child, forcing child into involuntary servitude

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Two people are facing charges after allegedly trafficking a child and forcing him to work, according to Burlington police.

On Jan. 2, police were investigating after a child had gone missing.

After find the child safe, officers learned that the child had legally immigrated to the U.S. and was staying with relatives.

Shortly after arriving in the U.S., the child’s relatives gave him fake identification and forced him to work at a local business. The family kept all of the money.

Police have arrested Gloria Arely Garcia, 35, and Jose Isaac Flores-Angel, 23.

Both have been charged with human trafficking and involuntary servitude and were released on bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com.