NC man wanted on child sex crime charges killed after 18-hour standoff

FRANKLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Granville County man wanted on child sex crime charges was shot and killed following an 18-hour standoff with law enforcement, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation confirmed Wednesday.

SBI agents, along with the Granville County Sheriff’s Office, went to a residence located along Canady Mill Rd. in Franklinton around 5 p.m. Tuesday to serve an arrest warrant.

The SBI did not release the name of the person on the warrant but said he was facing charges of first-degree statutory sex offense, four counts first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and disseminating obscenities to a minor.

A search warrant for the residence was for the production of child pornography.

When law enforcement arrived, the suspect, who was armed, retreated inside the home.

The Franklin County SWAT, Wake Forest Police SWAT, and SBI Special Response Team were called in to help during the 18-hour standoff.

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, the suspect came to the door armed with what the SBI said was a long gun.

“An SBI agent fired a shot striking the suspect,” a spokeswoman for the SBI said.

The suspect died at the scene.

The SBI’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the shooting, which is standard operating procedure.

The agent who fired the shot has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

“The SBI always seeks to preserve life and to use the minimum amount of force necessary. Rarely, there are those occasions where the use of deadly force is exercised by our agents. As with every officer involved shooting the case will be fully investigated and reviewed with the District Attorney,” the SBI said in a release.

Names of the suspect and agent will be released at a later time.