NC man sentenced to nearly 3 years in prison for COVID-19 relief fraud

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An Archdale man, formerly of Charlotte, has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison for fraudulently obtaining more than $1.5 million in COVID-19 relief funds, according to The United States Department of Justice.

Maurice Kamgaing, 42, has been ordered to serve five years under court supervision and to pay $1,454,296.14 in restitution, authorities announced Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Bell also entered a money judgment of $1,506,463 against Kamgaing, and a forfeiture order against the office building Kamgaing purchased with the fraudulently obtained loans.

The CARES Act is a federal law enacted on March 29, 2020. It is designed to provide emergency financial assistance to Americans who are suffering the economic effects resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

One source of relief provided by the CARES Act is through forgivable loans to small businesses for job retention and certain other expenses through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

According to documents, on April 7, 2020, Kamgaing filed a fraudulent application for a PPP loan with the U.S. Small Business Administration for Apiagne, Inc., a company that Kamgaing incorporated in 2019.

Court records show that the Apiagne PPP loan application contained false information about the number of

employees and its payroll. As a result of the fraudulent representations, on or about May 6, 2020, Apiagne received a PPP loan for $856,463, which Kamgaing used for unauthorized purposes.

Filed court documents also show that on April 27, 2020, Kamgaing filed another fraudulent PPP loan application on behalf of AKC Solutions, a company that Kamgaing had previously dissolved and subsequently reinstated in May 2020.

The loan application for AKC Solutions also misrepresented the number of employees employed by the company and its monthly payroll disbursements, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

On May 5, 2020, a PPP loan for $650,000 was disbursed to AKC Solutions, and within days of receiving the loan, Kamgaing used the funds for various improper purposes and to pay for personal expenses.

To substantiate the representations in both loan applications, Kamgaing created and presented fraudulent documentation, including fake tax returns and bank statements, authorities said.

According to court documents, Kamgaing used $850,000 of the PPP loan proceeds to purchase a

commercial office building in Archdale and transferred hundreds of thousands of dollars to two

brokerage accounts where he invested the funds in the stock market for his personal benefit.

On August 25, 2021, Kamgaing pleaded guilty to wire fraud in relation to a disaster benefit and

engaging in monetary transactions in criminally derived property.