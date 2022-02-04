NC man led police on 10-mile chase after bank robbery, deputies say

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A suspect led police and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol on a 10-mile chase Wednesday after robbing a bank in Bladen County, the sheriff’s office said.

At approximately 4:50 p.m. an employee at the First Citizens Bank in Elizabethtown called police after the bank was robbed.

After the employee detailed the robber’s personal and vehicle description, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the description.

When the vehicle did not stop and began fleeing, officers, sheriff’s deputies and Highway Patrol began pursuing the car.





Pictures following a bank robbery and flee in Bladen County on Wednesday (Sheriff of Bladen County).

A news release said the suspect vehicle fled East on North Carolina Highway 87 for nearly 10 miles before being apprehended by officers.

The suspect, who matched the bank employee’s description, was taken into custody and identified as Justin Julius Milton of Fayetteville, the news release confirmed.

Milton has been charged with common law robbery and felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle. He also received a $600,000 secured bond.