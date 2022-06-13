MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Monroe man accused of sexually assaulting a girl numerous times is facing 18 felony charges, including statutory rape, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives said they received a report in May accusing 42-year-old James Radspinner of sexually assaulting an underage girl numerous times over an extended period.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Radspinner’s home where they found “a large quantity” of pictures and videos of child pornography on an electronic device, the sheriff’s office said.

He was arrested and charged with four counts of felony statutory rape of a child, two counts of felony statutory sexual offense with a child, and twelve counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Radspinner was placed under a $3 million secured bond.