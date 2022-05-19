CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Wilkesboro man was sentenced to 70 years in prison Thursday after producing child pornography on his work cell phone, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said 52-year-old Michael Hoover was a former employee of Wells Fargo who used his work cell phone to produce child pornography between June 2018 and August 2019.

Court documents showed Hoover produced images and videos of two boys as young as 12-years-old engaging in “sexually explicit conduct.”

The pornography was found on Hoover’s work cell phone during an internal investigation by Wells Fargo, documents said. The company immediately reported its findings to law enforcement.

In court, prosecutors accused Hoover of sexually abusing at least eight minors over the course of more than 10 years.

The abuse happened in the man’s home and vehicle, and during camping and other overnight trips Hoover had volunteered to take the victims as a chaperone, officials said.

“Hoover is a predator who exploited innocent children entrusted in his care for his sexual gratification,” said U.S. Attorney Dena King. “Hoover will spend decades behind bars, serving the longest prison sentence ever imposed on a child predator in this district.”

Homeland Security Special Agent Ronnie Martinez called Hoover a “serial child predator.”

In addition to his 70 years in prison, prosecutors said Hoover will be subject to a lifetime of supervised release and must register as a sex offender when he is released from prison. He was also ordered to pay special assessments totaling $132,300.