NC man faces child porn charges following federal raid at his home

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man whose house was raided by Homeland Security last month now faces child exploitation charges in Wake County.

On Nov. 10, agents from the Department of Homeland Security and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation executed a federal search warrant at a home in the 2300 block of Hathaway Road. Officers from the Raleigh Police Department also assisted in the search.

Law enforcement removes items from the home on Hathaway Road.

Public records link Benjamin Whiteley Baker, 50, to the home. Agents were seen taking a computer modem and other evidence from the property around 11 a.m.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement later confirmed to CBS 17 the Homeland Security Investigations search warrant was related to child exploitation.

On Dec. 3, Whiteley was arrested at Raleigh-Durham International Airport by Raleigh police officers on sexual exploitation of a minor charges, arrest records show.

An arrest warrant for Whiteley says he had graphic sexual images of children as young as 10.

He faces 12 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, warrants show.

He posted a $140,000 secured bond and is prohibited from having contact with anyone under the age of 18.