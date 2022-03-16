RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – New details regarding a Rutherford County man confessing to killing multiple people have been released, as he is currently in jail.

Daniel Printz’ charges are linked to the disappearance of a South Carolina woman last year.

On Aug. 27, 2021, law enforcement said it was notified that Edna Suttles of South Carolina was missing. Greenville County deputies attempted to locate Suttles through interviews with family and friends.

No luck reportedly came from those interviews. This launched an investigation into Suttles’ whereabouts. To this day, she has still not been located.

On Sept. 3, 2021, law enforcement found her 2014 jeep parked at a Best Western hotel in Travelers Rest. Officials then reviewed surveillance footage from multiple surrounding businesses.

Video Surveillance Breakdown

In a breakdown of video surveillance from the day Suttles went missing, investigators discovered that early that morning, a man, identified as Printz, had his Chevy Cruze parked next to Suttles’ Jeep in a Food Lion parking lot.

When Printz walked out of the Food Lion, he walked by her Jeep, grabbed a bag from his car, and jumped into the front passenger seat of her Jeep.

The two drove off, eventually returning to the parking lot.

When they returned, Printz was driving. He got out and got into his Chevy and parked it next to Suttles’ Jeep. He then assisted her into his car.

Printz left her in his car, drove her Jeep to Best Western’s parking lot, and wiped down the Jeep before walking away.

He walked back to his vehicle and drove off with an apparently motionless Suttles.

Arrest Warrant

Printz was identified when purchasing yogurt in Food Lion when he scanned his frequent shopper card. GCSO obtained an arrest warrant for Grand Larceny based on the video surveillance.

He was arrested on Sept. 9, 2021, at his home. During the execution of the arrest warrant, an N.C. state search was executed. Multiple firearms led to charging Printz with several state firearm violations.

Search Warrant Connects Printz to Charlotte Missing Woman

Investigators also found an N.C. driver’s license and passport belonging to Nancy Rego, of Charlotte.

Upon further investigation into Rego’s history, officials discovered she had been missing since 2017.

Investigators contacted the family members of Rego who advised she was in a relationship with Printz before she disappeared. Those family members reported communicating via text and email with an individual who claimed to be Rego.

The individual refused to meet with or speak with any family members.

More search warrants were eventually conducted and Printz’s wife was interviewed at the time of the arrest.

To read about the interview and additional search warrants, you can read the federal search warrant document here:

Printz Admits to Killing Multiple People

Most notably, on Oct. 9, 2021, an individual assisting Printz’s wife in removing various domesticated fowl kept on the property found a bee box located about 75 yards away. The individual opened the box and found Suttle’s purse along with rope, zip ties, and medication.

Because of this, investigators obtained a third state search warrant for the property.

Investigators also discovered an empty yogurt container in the bee box. The container was tested at SLED Forensic Services Laboratory. The lab tests found traces of Cyclobenzaprine, Tramadol, and Lorazepam.

Three interviews were conducted with Printz post-arrest. During the first two, Sept. 9 and Sept. 16, he was read his Miranda rights. In his first two interviews, he admitted to traveling with Suttles but claimed he never harmed her.

On Oct. 13, the third interview was conducted. Investigators confronted Printz with the new evidence about Suttles’s disappearance. Printz eventually said he wanted to fully disclose his “sins,” acknowledging he would likely spend the rest of his life in prison.

He said he wanted to “purge himself” of details that law enforcement wasn’t even aware of.

He claimed he “hypothetically” assisted a close friend with the euthanasia of a family member. He stated, “that is one body.”

The friend then had feelings of remorse and was going to “tell” — Printz described the friend as the “second body.” He went on to tell investigators that another friend he was trying to help also ended up dead.

Printz said he didn’t report the death, instead, he disposed of the body so he could keep collecting social security benefits.

Additionally, he described an incident in which someone tried to rob him, but the robbery “did not work out well for [the robber].” He said that after the attempted robbery, he drove to a rural area and disposed of the body.

When asked about Suttles’s disappearance, Printz declined to give details without a lawyer.

He stated he could take law enforcement to the location of Suttles “within three feet.”